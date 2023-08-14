Reds struggling in August but still in thick of playoff race

The Cincinnati Reds have given their fans more than they could have hoped for in March — a reason to keep watching halfway into August.

Even a team limping with a 3-9 record this month is more interesting than the 2022 team that was 17½ games out of first place on Aug. 14. The 2023 Reds (62-58) trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 3½ games in the National League Central Division but are just a half game out of the race for the third and final wild card spot.

The Reds showed Sunday with their 37th comeback victory they still have fight in them, something they’ll need in the last seven weeks of the season. They lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday but rallied from a 5-3 deficit and won the second game 6-5 in 10 innings.

“It was just a game where we absolutely found a way to win,” Bell said. “It took everyone. Everyone contributed. Rarely is it easy or pretty. Today it was a grind. That’s what it takes. Usually, that’s exactly what you have to do. I thought because of that it was an even better win. It was a great win.”

The Reds won the series 2-1 after losing three straight series. They enjoyed an off-day Monday and play the Cleveland Guardians (57-62) on Tuesday and Wednesday in 6:40 p.m. games at Great American Ball Park before getting another break Thursday.

Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA) will start Tuesday against Cleveland’s Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55). Andrew Abbott (6-3, 2.93) will oppose Noah Syndergaard (2-5, 6.35) on Wednesday.

The Reds and Guardians have split 10 games over the last two seasons. Since the start of interleague play in 1997, Cleveland leads the series 71-56.

With 42 games remaining, the Reds have a 22.8% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.com. They have a 6.4% chance of winning the division, a 16.3% chance of winning a wild card and a 0.1% chance of clinching one of the top two seeds in the National League and a bye into the second round.

“We have a long way to go,” manager David Bell told reporters Sunday. “Our goal is to get a lot more wins.”

The Reds host Toronto for a three-game series beginning Friday then embark on a 10-game West Coast road trip Aug. 21-30 at the Angels, Diamondbacks and Giants.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Guardians at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410