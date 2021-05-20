Reds suffer worst loss of season as Giants complete sweep

Thursday goes down as the worst day of the 2021 season — so far — for the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds fell a season-worst four games under .500 (19-23), experienced their most lopsided loss in three years and suffered their first-four game sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants in Cincinnati since 1983.
The Giants (28-16) improved baseball’s best record with an 19-4 victory. The last time the Reds lost by more than 14 runs, they lost by the same score to the Cleveland Indians in 2018. This was the 17th time in Reds history they allowed 19 or more runs.
The first five Reds pitchers each gave up at least one run, and then infielder Alex Blandino pitched a scoreless eighth. Blandino pitched 1 1/3 innings before being replaced by another position player, Max Schrock, who got the last two outs in the top of the ninth. It was the first time since 1902 the Reds pitched two position players in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Starter Tyler Mahle set the tone for the Reds pitching staff by allowing seven earned runs in the first two innings, four scoring on a grand slam by Steven Duggar in the second inning.
This was the first series sweep of any kind by the Giants against the Reds since 2002 and their first in Cincinnati since a three-game sweep in 1999.
The Reds start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.