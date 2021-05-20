Reds suffer worst loss of season as Giants complete sweep

The Giants (28-16) improved baseball’s best record with an 19-4 victory. The last time the Reds lost by more than 14 runs, they lost by the same score to the Cleveland Indians in 2018. This was the 17th time in Reds history they allowed 19 or more runs.

The first five Reds pitchers each gave up at least one run, and then infielder Alex Blandino pitched a scoreless eighth. Blandino pitched 1 1/3 innings before being replaced by another position player, Max Schrock, who got the last two outs in the top of the ninth. It was the first time since 1902 the Reds pitched two position players in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.