X

Reds sweep D-Backs for first time in 16 years

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Cincinnati has won five in a row heading into series Monday vs. first-place Milwaukee

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.

Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.

Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four innings. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive.

MONDAY’S GAME

Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410

In Other News
1
Two-run ninth lifts Dragons to walk-off win
2
Mathiesen holds off Ochs, wins 2nd straight Metro
3
Rolen ‘greatly honored’ to be joining Baseball Hall of Fame
4
ANALYSIS: Projecting the Cincinnati Bengals’ 53-man roster
5
Archdeacon: Mullet-less relief pitcher brings his flair to Dragons lair

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top