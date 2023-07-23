Reds sweep D-Backs for first time in 16 years

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz hit his first career leadoff homer and Nick Senzel connected for a two-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati (55-46) earned its fifth straight victory overall. It was the Reds’ first sweep of the Diamondbacks since July 6-8, 2007, at Great American Ball Park.

Derek Law (4-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the finale of the three-game set. Lucas Sims got two outs for his second save.

Arizona (54-46) loaded the bases in the ninth, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced into a game-ending double play.

Corbin Carroll hit his 21st homer for the Diamondbacks, and Ketel Marte went 2 for 2 with three walks.

Right-hander Jose Ruiz made his 38th appearance and second career start for Arizona in a bullpen game. It was Ruiz’s first start since Sept. 26, 2019.

Ruiz committed a pitch-clock violation prior to his first pitch of the game. Then, on a 3-1 count, De La Cruz launched his fifth homer of the season.

Senzel’s eighth homer made it 3-0 in the second. Ruiz allowed five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Reds right-hander Luke Weaver permitted three runs and eight hits in four innings. He left his previous start in the third after being struck on the left arm by a line drive.

MONDAY’S GAME

Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410