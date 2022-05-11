Reds take two of three from first-place Brewers

The Brewers scored four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings against Reds starter Vladimir Gutiérrez, who pitched better than he did in his previous start, also against the Brewers. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings on May 4 in an 18-4 loss.

The Reds added to their lead in a six-run eighth inning, thanks in part to a three-run home run by Colin Moran. They needed that inning because the Brewers scored six times in the ninth inning. Christian Yelich tripled to hit for the cycle.

The Reds play their next nine games on the road, starting Thursday with the beginning of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-17). They then play two games against the Cleveland Guardians (15-15) and three against the Toronto Blue Jays (17-14).