Reds third baseman suspended 80 games by MLB

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte has been suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance enhancing substance, in violation of MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
“The Reds fully support Major League Baseball’s drug policy and its penalties. We will have no further comment,” the Reds said in a statement.
Marte, 22, started the 2023 season at Double-A Chattanooga and finished the season with the Reds after being called up in August. He hit .316 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 35 games with Cincinnati. Marte hit .381 in 50 games at Chattanooga and .280 in 39 games at Triple-A Louisville.
Marte’s suspension will begin at the start of the 2024 regular season.
