Reds to celebrate Dayton Day on Wednesday

“The Reds are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support Dayton baseball fans give our players when they are with the Dragons,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “Having the Dragons renowned entertainment at Great American Ball Park will add to the fun as we pay tribute to this fantastic organization and its fans who keep the love of baseball thriving in Reds Country. It is a great honor to host many of Dayton’s civic and business leaders as part of our celebration of baseball in the Gem City. We look forward to our two great cities expanding our collaboration towards bringing more prosperity to our region.”

The Dayton Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, will participate in pregame and in-game ceremonies, and members of the Dayton community will also be involved in the festivities: