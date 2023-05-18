Reds to kick off weekend series with Yankees in new uniforms

The Yankees are visiting Cincinnati for the fourth time since the beginning of interleague play in 1997.

The Reds won a 2003 series 2-1, lost 2-1 in 2011 and split a two-game set in 2017. They have won two of the four series held in New York, including taking two of three at Yankee Stadium last season.

The teams also met in the World Series in 1939, ‘61 and ‘76 with the Yankees winning the first two before a sweep by the Big Red Machine in the third.

This season both teams have a lot of work to do if they want to make the Fall Classic.

The Reds are 19-24 after losing two of three games in Colorado left them in a tie with the Chicago Cubs for third place in the National League Central.

They are 12-9 at home, though, and have played .500 ball over their last 10 games.

Ben Lively is scheduled to start Friday night for the Reds, who are reconfiguring their rotation after the release of Luis Cessa and the loss of Nick Lodolo to a leg injury.

Lively was starting for Triple-A Louisville but came out of the bullpen in two games last week after the Reds used a reliever to start the game.

Lively has a 1.69 ERA in 5 1/3 innings in which he allowed one run on four hits and struck out two.

The Yankees had not announced a starter as Thursday afternoon.

They entered Thursday night’s game at Toronto five games over .500 but still 7.5 games back in the AL East thanks mostly to the Tampa Bay Rays having the best record in baseball (32-12). A majority of New York’s wins (16) also have come at home early this season.

Manager Aaron Boone’s team has struggled offensively, batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .311, but they are fourth in home runs with 65.

The Reds are 29th in home runs (34), and their .248 team batting average is equal to the league average and ranks 16th.

The Yankees are seventh in the majors with a 3.81 ERA while the Reds are 29th at 5.07.

Game two of the series is Saturday afternoon at 4:10 with the finale set for 11:35 Sunday morning because it is a Peacock streaming service exclusive.

Also Saturday the Reds and Fanatics are hosting an event at Findlay Market from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Former Reds Eric Davis and Todd Benzinger along with former broadcaster Mary Brennaman are set to appear at the event, and fans will be able to enjoy live music, food, drinks and activities for kids.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Yankees at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410