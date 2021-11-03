Reds trade Barnhart to Tigers for minor leaguer

“Trading Tucker was a very difficult decision,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said in a press release. “Having been drafted and developed by the Reds, our entire organization has a connection to him, and our fans love him,” Krall said. “But going into 2022, we must align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system. We are grateful for Tucker’s contributions on the field and in the communities throughout Reds Country. He will be missed.”

Barnhart has a $7.5 million club option for the 2022 season.