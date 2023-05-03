BreakingNews
UD to confer record number of degrees this Sunday
X

Reds trade pitcher to Rays

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
44 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in a minor league deal for cash.

Anderson, 35, went 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season for Triple-A Louisville. He had been schedued to start Wedneday’s game at Omaha.

Anderson last pitched in the majors last season, going 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine appearances, including seven starts for the Reds. Over parts of nine big leagues seasons, he is 58-50 and has a 4.25 ERA in 199 appearances.

His best season came in 2017 with Milwaukee, posting a 12-4 record.

Anderson spent a month with the Rays’ Triple-A Durham club in 2022. He was assigned there on July 26, with nine of 10 outings coming out of the bullpen.

The Reds signed Anderson to a minor league deal last Aug. 27, two days after being released by Durham.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Late rally lifts Reds past Padres -- finally
2
Archdeacon: The Dayton Flyers meet Mr. Football
3
Dayton forward Holmes receives invitation to NBA Draft Combine
4
Bengals’ Ossai excited team added to defensive ‘weapons’ in draft
5
Centerville guard, a top-100 recruit in 2024 class, narrows college...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top