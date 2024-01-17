Reds trade reliever to Rangers for cash

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Daniel Duarte for cash in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Duarte went 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 appearances spanning five stints last season. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment Saturday when the Reds finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with free agent pitcher Brent Suter.

Originally signed by the Rangers out of Mexico in 2013, Duarte was on Cincinnati’s opening day roster in 2022 but made just three appearances. He missed most of that season with an elbow injury and finished 2023 on the injured list with a shoulder issue.

Duarte, whose professional debut came in the Texas organization in 2015, shuttled between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville last season. He was 4-0 with a 3.34 ERA in the minors.

Texas also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander José Ureña and invited the pitcher to major league spring training. The 32-year-old made 10 starts with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox last season, his ninth in the big leagues.

