Reds: Where they are in playoff standings with one game left

Central Division race: The top two teams in each division make the playoffs. The Brewers beat the Cardinals 3-0 on Saturday. The Reds and Cardinals remain tied for second, though the Cardinals have a slight edge in winning percentage (.509-.508). The Brewers trail both teams by one game.

The Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot by winning Sunday. If they lose to the Brewers, they will have to make up one or two games against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. Those games were postponed earlier this season. If the Cardinals are in the playoffs and those games would only impact seeding, they won’t be made up.

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs. The Reds and Brewers lead the wild-card race entering the final weekend.

The Giants lost 6-2 to the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Phillies lost 4-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers can clinch a playoff berth by beating the Cardinals on Sunday. The Giants can clinch a berth if they beat the Padres and the Brewers lose to the Cardinals. The Phillies need to beat the Rays and have both the Giants and Brewers lose.

If the season ended today: The Reds would be the No. 7 seed. They would play the No. 2 seed Atlanta Braves (35-24) in the best-of-three wild-card series, which starts Wednesday for National League teams.