Reds: Where they stand in playoff race with 10 days remaining

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs. The Reds trail the San Francisco Giants (25-24) by one game and are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies (24-25).

If the season ended today: According to MLB.com’s postseason standings, the Reds would be the No. 6 seed. That would match them up with the No. 3 seed Atlanta Braves (29-21), who would host the best-of-three wild-card series starting Sept. 30.

The odds: According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 54.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. They have a 0.1 percent chance of winning the division, a 27.9 percent chance of finishing second and a 26.7 percent chance of winning a wild card.

Road ahead: The Reds start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox (33-17) at 7:10 p.m. Friday and close the season next week with three home games against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-26), who trail the Reds aby one game, and three road games against the Minnesota Twins (31-21).