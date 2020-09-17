Reds: Where they stand in playoff race with 9 games left

Wild-card race: The top two teams in each league with the next best records, outside the top two teams in each division, also make the expanded 16-team playoffs. The Reds trail the Philadelphia Phillies (24-24) and San Francisco Giants (24-24) by a half game.

If the season ended today: According to MLB.com’s postseason standings, the Reds would be the No. 6 seed. That would match them up with the No. 3 seed Atlanta Braves (29-21), who would host the best-of-three wild-card series starting Sept. 30.

The odds: According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 51.7 percent chance of making the playoffs. They have a 0.1 percent chance of winning the division, a 21.4 percent chance of finishing second and a 30.2 percent chance of winning a wild card.

Road ahead: The Reds are off Thursday. They start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday and close the season next week with three home games against the Milwaukee Brewers (23-26), who trail the Reds and Cardinals by one game, and three road games against the Minnesota Twins.