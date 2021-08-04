Reds will open 2022 season against Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day in 2022.
Major League Baseball announced the schedule for next season Wednesday. The Reds and Cubs will play their first game on March 31 at Great American Ball Park.
This will be the first time since 2007 the Reds have opened the season against the Cubs. It will be the fourth time in six years the Reds have celebrated Opening Day in March.
This will be the fifth year in a row all 30 big-league teams are scheduled to start the season on the same day, though because of postponements, every team hasn’t played their first game on the same day since 1968.
The Reds open the season a three-game series against the Cubs and stay at home for three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Reds will play American League East Division teams in interleague play and also play four games against the Cleveland Indians.