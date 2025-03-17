Report: Bengals set to re-sign Chase, Higgins to contract extensions

Higgins is also receiving a 4-year contract extension worth $115M with the first two years guaranteed.

Chase, 25, won the NFL receiving triple crown last season, leading all players with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns - becoming just the fifth player to accomplish the feat since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Higgins, 26, appeared in 12 games last season, catching 10 TDs. He missed several games due to injury.