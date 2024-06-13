Report: Dayton set to open season at UD Arena on Nov. 4

BreakingNews
The Dayton Flyers reportedly will begin the 2024-25 college basketball season on the first Monday in November.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported UD will host St. Francis (Pa.) at UD Arena on Nov. 4.

The Red Flash finished eighth in the nine-team Northeast Conference last season with a league record of 3-13. The team went 8-22 overall.

Dayton is set to return two players who started the win over Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March: Forward Nate Santos and guard Enoch Cheeks.

Guard Javon Bennett, a starter most of the season, also returns, and the team is looking forward to getting point guard Malachi Smith back after he suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023-24 opener.

Head coach Anthony Grant lost four transfers, and star forward DaRon Holmes II entered the NBA Draft, but Grant added three players from the transfer portal, including Alter grad Jacob Conner.

Grant, 58, is 149-72 in seven seasons as the head coach at his alma mater.

