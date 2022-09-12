Report: Dayton to return to Maui Invitational in 2024

BreakingNews
Man indicted on murder in death of man found in shallow grave in Darke County
Sports
By
1 hour ago
Flyers last played in tournament in 2019

The Dayton Flyers will return to the Maui Invitational in 2024, according to a report Monday by Jon Rothstein, of CBS Sports.

The field will also include North Carolina, Connecticut, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado. It has not been decided who will be the final team in the eight-team field, Rothstein reported.

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.

» RELATED: Ranking quality of Dayton’s exempt tournaments over the years

While the dates have not been announced, the Maui Invitational typically takes place early in Thanksgiving week. This year, the games will be played Nov. 20-22 (Sunday through Tuesday).

Dayton’s in-season tournament this year is the Battle 4 Atlantis. It will play Wisconsin in the first round on Nov. 23.

According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, it will play in the Charleston Classic in 2023 with Minnesota, St. John’s and either LSU or Texas A&M and four other schools that have not been announced. Dayton last played in Charleston in 2017.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

