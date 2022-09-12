Report: Dayton to return to Maui Invitational in 2024

The field will also include North Carolina, Connecticut, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado. It has not been decided who will be the final team in the eight-team field, Rothstein reported.

This will be Dayton’s fifth appearance in Maui. It is 9-3 in the tournament. It finished third in 2000, won the championship in 2003, finished third again in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2019 when it lost to Kansas in overtime in the championship game.