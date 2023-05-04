BreakingNews
Report: Former Georgetown recruit will visit Dayton

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By , Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
Marvel Allen played for national powerhouse Montverde last season

Former Georgetown signee Marvel Allen will visit the Dayton Flyers on Friday, according to a report Thursday by Russ Wood, of Rivals.com.

Allen, a 6-foot-4 guard, ranks 135th in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rivals.com ranks him 100th. He’s No. 147 in the On3.com rankings.

Allen is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and attends Montverde Academy, the second-ranked program in the nation this past season, according to MaxPreps.com. He previously played at Calvary Christian in Hollywood, Fla.

Allen originally committed to LSU in January 2022. When LSU fired Will Wade, Allen reopened his recruitment and committed to Georgetown in July 2022. Georgetown fired Patrick Ewing in March and hired Providence’s Ed Cooley. Allen was released from his signed letter of intent and reopened his recruitment April 28.

Explore» RELATED: An early look at 2023-24 Dayton roster

Dayton has three open scholarships on the 2023-24 roster. That number will grow to four if DaRon Holmes II keeps his name in the NBA Draft. He has until May 31 to make his decision.

Dayton’s 2023 recruiting class currently numbers five players:

• Isaac Jack, a 6-11 center, committed to Dayton on April 24 after one season at Buffalo.

• Javon Bennett, a 5-11 guard, committed to Dayton on April 10 after one season at Merrimack.

• Enoch Cheeks, a 6-3 guard who played the last three seasons at Robert Morris University, committed to Dayton on March 30.

• Dayton also added an incoming freshman. Vasilije Erceg, a 6-foot-10 forward from Novi Sad, Serbia, committed to Dayton on March 24.

• Jaiun Simon, a 6-7 forward from Mableton, Ga., committed to Dayton on Oct. 28 and signed in November.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

