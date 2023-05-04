Report: Former Georgetown recruit will visit Dayton

Allen, a 6-foot-4 guard, ranks 135th in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. Rivals.com ranks him 100th. He’s No. 147 in the On3.com rankings.

Allen is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and attends Montverde Academy, the second-ranked program in the nation this past season, according to MaxPreps.com. He previously played at Calvary Christian in Hollywood, Fla.