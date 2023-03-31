X

Dayton receives commitment from Robert Morris transfer

Enoch Cheeks was second-leading scorer for Robert Morris last season and played against Dayton at UD Arena

The Dayton Flyers received a commitment from Robert Morris transfer Enoch Cheeks on Thursday, according to a source.

Cheeks posted a tweet early Thursday with three airplane emojis, announcing his intentions.

Dayton assistant coach Darren Hertz signaled to Flyer fans there was a commitment by writing, “It’s a GREAT Day to be a Flyer!!!” on Twitter.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Providence, R.I., Cheeks averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 31 games in his third season at Robert Morris. He was the second-leading scorer for a team that finished 16-17 and 10-10 in the Horizon League. He shot 44.6% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range. He has started every game the past two seasons.

Cheeks averaged 9.2 points, 2.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore.

Cheeks visited Dayton last weekend and shared a photo of himself in a Dayton uniform on Instagram. He scored 15 points against Dayton in a 60-51 loss at UD Arena on Nov. 19.

Cheeks attended Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. That’s the same school that produced former Dayton guard Scoochie Smith.

Dayton now has at least four scholarships to work with on the 2023-24 roster after losing Mustapha AmzilR.J. Blakney and Richard Amaefule to the transfer portal and seeing Mike Sharavjamts depart to test the NBA waters.

There are six scholarship players from last season remaining on the roster: Toumani Camara; DaRon Holmes II; Malachi Smith; Koby Brea; Kobe Elvis; and Zimi Nwokeji. Smith underwent the first of two ankle surgeries Thursday, and Brea will have surgery to repair stress fractures in his tibias in April.

In addition to Cheeks, the 2023 recruiting class has two freshmen in it: Vasilije Erceg, a 6-foot-10 forward from Novi Sad, Serbia; and Jaiun Simon, a 6-7 forward from Mableton, Ga.

Cheeks is the 10th player to transfer to Dayton since Anthony Grant became head coach in 2017. Here are the dates Division I transfers have committed to Dayton in Grant’s tenure:

• Tyrone Baker, Georgia: April 26, 2022.

• Kobe Elvis, DePaul: May 14, 2021

• Richard Amaefule, East Tennessee State: April 12, 2021.

• Toumani Camara, Georgia: April 8, 2021.

• Elijah Weaver, Southern California: May 25, 2020.

• Chase Johnson, Florida: Jan. 6, 2019.

• Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska: Aug. 2, 2018.

• Rodney Chatman, Chattanooga: May 7, 2018.

• Ibi Watson, Michigan: April 25, 2018.

