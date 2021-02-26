Report: Toppin will participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Former Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin will participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on March 7 in Atlanta, according to a report Friday by Shams Charania, of The Athletic.
The Slam Dunk Contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star Game, which starts at 8 p.m. and will be televised on TNT.
Toppin, the consensus national player of the year in his final season at Dayton, was drafted by the New York Knicks with the No. 8 pick in the first round in November. In his first season in the NBA, he’s averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.
“He’s still a work in progress,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters this week. “I think he’s learning the league. I think Julius (Randle) has played more center than he has, so when he’s played with Julius he’s been more of the power forward. Him learning one position right now is probably better in terms of his overall development and growth. At some point we will get a look at that as well.”
The Knicks (16-17) are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division and have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference.