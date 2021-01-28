Reports: A-10 tournament will be held in Richmond

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament will be held in Richmond, Va., on the campuses of Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond from March 10-14, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The league has not made an official announcement.
The A-10 announced Jan. 14 the tournament would not be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as planned because of the COVID-19 situation in New York City. At that time, it announced it would be held at a campus site. Dayton was one of the schools interested in hosting the event.
One of the advantages of holding the 14-team tournament in Richmond is it’s a more central location. Two of the schools call the city home. Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s are all within a five-hour radius.
According to Matt Norlander, of CBS Sports, first-round games, which feature the bottom four seeds, will be held at Richmond’s Robins Center. The second round and quarterfinals will be held at VCU’s Siegel Center. The semifinals will be split between the arenas. Richmond will then host the championship game.
The A-10 women’s tournament will also be held in Richmond. All games will take place at the Siegel Center from March 3-7.