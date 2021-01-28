Reports: A-10 tournament will be held in Richmond

The A-10 announced Jan. 14 the tournament would not be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as planned because of the COVID-19 situation in New York City. At that time, it announced it would be held at a campus site. Dayton was one of the schools interested in hosting the event.

One of the advantages of holding the 14-team tournament in Richmond is it’s a more central location. Two of the schools call the city home. Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s are all within a five-hour radius.