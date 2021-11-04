Reports: Castellanos opts out of Reds contract

Castellanos, 29, signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Reds in January 2020. The contract included clauses allowing him to opt out after the 2020 or 2021 seasons. He chose not to test the free-agent market after last season, saying it wasn’t the right time.

Castellanos hit .225 with a .298 on-base percentage in the 60-game 2020 season with the Reds. He made the all-star team for the first time in 2021 and delivered the best season of his career, hitting .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.