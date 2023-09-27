Reports: Former Flyer Camara part of blockbuster NBA trade

Fans of the Dayton Flyers who had already made plans to travel to Indianapolis on Jan. 26 to see Obi Toppin’s Indiana Pacers play Toumani Camara’s Phoenix Suns will have to change their plans.

Camara, who was drafted by the Suns in the second round in June, was included in a blockbuster three-team NBA trade Wednesday and will now start his professional basketball career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to reports, Camara was traded along Jrue Holiday, of the Bucks, and Deandre Ayton, of the Suns, plus future draft picks to the Blazers. Phoenix received Jusuf Nurkic, Keon Johnson and Nassir Little, of the Blazers, and Grayson Allen, of the Bucks. The star of the deal was seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who went to the Bucks.

The Blazers play at the Pacers on Nov. 27. Toppin is entering his first season in Indiana after three seasons with the New York Knicks.

The Blazers were one of the teams Camara worked out with before the draft. His former Dayton teammate, DaRon Holmes II, participated in the same workout.

Camara goes from a team that finished fourth in the Western Conference with a 45-37 mark last season to a team that finished 13th out of 15 teams with a 33-49 record.