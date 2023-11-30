Reports: Reds add another veteran free agent pitcher

One day earlier, the Reds signed reliever Emilio Pagán to a two-year contract. That deal is pending a physical, according to Mark Feinsand, of the MLB Network.

The Reds have not officially announced either signing.

Martinez, 33, was 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA in 63 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He made nine starts. He’s 27-38 with a 4.31 ERA in six seasons. He has made 198 appearances, including 87 starts.

Martinez played four seasons with the Texas Rangers and the last two with the Padres.

Martinez is from Miami, Fla., and played college baseball at Fordham. He was an 18th-round pick in 2011. He made his big-league debut in 2014. He pitched in Japan from 2018-21 before returning to Major League Baseball in 2022.