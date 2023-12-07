Reports: Reds sign veteran infielder to three-year deal

Candelario, 30, hit .251 and set career highs with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs last season. He started the season with the Washington Nationals and was traded to the Chicago Cubs on July 31.

Candelario, a native of New York City, is a career .243 hitter in eight seasons. He plays first base and third base and is a switch hitter.

This is the latest signing by the Reds in recent days. Last week, they added two veteran pitchers: Emilio Pagán and Nick Martinez.

In other Reds news:

* The Nationals signed former Red Nick Senzel to a $2 million contract with $1 million in incentives.