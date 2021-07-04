Return of Redsfest delayed another year so players ‘can fully engage with the fans’

The Cincinnati Reds won’t hold Redsfest for the second straight year. They don’t plan to hold it again until Dec 2-3, 2022.
The pandemic caused the annual fan event to be cancelled in 2020, and the Reds won’t hold the event in 2021.
According to a press release, “The foundation of Redsfest is providing close, direct contact with Reds players and due to managing the ongoing COVID-related safety protocols, the Reds are opting to return Redsfest in 2022 when the players can fully engage with the fans.”
In typical years, Redsfest includes approximately 80 current and former Reds players, coaches minor leaguers and broadcasters, as well as 400 volunteers and as many as 20,000 fans visit the event.
“It’s important that Redsfest retains its player-access and free-flowing, immersive feel that our fans expect, and our sponsors generously support,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer, in a press release. “We needed to make this difficult decision now, out of respect for our fans and vendors so they could make alternative plans for early December.
“We greatly appreciate the loyalty of our Reds fans, partners and all who have helped establish Redsfest as the best fan fest in all of baseball. We cannot wait for it to come back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”