Reynolds’ four hits power Pirates to win over Reds

Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds, who lost their fourth straight game.

Cole Tucker drew a bases-loaded walk from Luis Cessa in the seventh inning to give the Pirates a two-run cushion.

Nick Mears (1-0) got one out for his first major league win and Chris Stratton notched his eighth save with a perfect ninth inning. Tony Santillan (1-3) was the losing pitcher.

The Reds built a 5-0 lead by the middle of the fifth inning and starter Tyler Mahle had checked the Pirates on only one hit to that point. However, Pittsburgh responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning while knocking Mahle from the game.

Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo’s two-run triple and Chavis’ two-run double were the big blows. Cruz and Cole Tucker added RBI singles.

A sacrifice fly in the first inning by Stephenson, Max Shrock’s RBI single in the third, Suarez’s two-run homer in the fourth and Castellanos’ solo shot in the fifth put Cincinnati ahead 5-0. Suarez hit his 31st homer of the season and Castellanos belted his 34th.

Mahle was charged with six runs in 4 2/3 innings. Pirates rookie starter Max Kranick surrendered four runs – three earned – in four innings.

Stephenson and Suarez each had two hits for the Reds.

TALL GUY

Cruz also became the tallest position player in the Pirates’ 139-year history. John Holdzkom, a 6-9 relief pitcher, played for Pittsburgh in 2014.

Cruz also matches the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Houston’s Taylor Jones for the tallest current position player in the big leagues.

To open a roster spot for Cruz, right-hander Tanner Anderson was optioned to Indianapolis.

A GRAND TIME

Suarez played in his 1,000th career game. He broke into the major leagues in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers then was traded to the Reds following that season.

Suarez’s 129 home runs since the beginning of the 2018 season are the most in the major leagues.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Kyle Farmer (left abdominal strain) sat out a second straight game and won’t play in Sunday’s season finale. … 2B Jonathan India, a leading contender for NL Rookie of the Year, was rested and could also get Sunday off.

UP NEXT

LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-0, 1.59) will pitch for the Reds on Sunday while the Pirates have not settled on a starter. Sanmartin beat the Pirates in his major league debut Monday, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.