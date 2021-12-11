Rice, outside shooting lead Wayne past Springboro

Rice led the Warriors with 15 points. Most of his assists came when he dribbled into the lane, drew the defense to himself and dished to an open shooter.

“Once I get those guys going it makes me feel better just to know that once they hit a couple the defense will help off and everything will open up for me also,” said Rice, who had one 3-pointer.

RJ Mukes had 12 points and two early threes that set the tone. James Cammon and Mike Cole each made three 3-pointers and scored nine points, while Juan Cranford Jr. came off the bench for two threes and eight points.

“If you’re a shooter, you got to keep shooting the ball and eventually they’re going to fall,” Wayne coach Nate Martindale said. “Tonight all of our shooters got a little bit healthier. Mentally you see one go in and it just helps with your psyche and confidence.”

The Warriors needed those 3-pointers to get Springboro out of its 1-3-1 zone. Plus, the Warriors were without 6-foot-7 Aamil Wagner and his backup, Adam Trick, inside. Wagner was at Notre Dame and Trick at Miami for their official football visits. Both will sign with those schools.

Kostoff favors an in-your-face man-to-man defense but played 1-3-1 zone in the first half because of the Warriors’ 3-point percentage. And because he was down to six varsity players and wanted to avoid fatigue and foul trouble.

“It’s no excuse. We were down to seven last week against Beavercreek and played really good,” Kostoff said of a 51-45 victory.

However, the Panthers are missing starters RJ Greer and Maxim Butler, plus key reserves Jayden Williams and Cullen Downing. Greer, a freshman, scored 24 points in the opener but injured his right shoulder and suffered a concussion in the second game. He has pinched nerves in his shooting shoulder and is probably out for at least another month. Senior Sam Feldman worked hard inside for 14 points and freshman Jerome White scored 13.

“We’re just trying to look big picture right now,” Kostoff said. “We’ve got a long season ahead of us. As much as we want to win early and it’s frustrating to lose, right now you just want to keep them progressing and then get full strength and let’s go to war.”