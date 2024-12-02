Richard Kidd Classic returns to Centerville High School on Sunday

For the third straight year, Centerville High School will host the Richard Kidd Classic on Sunday.
The event will honor a late Chaminade Julienne basketball assistant coach. Kidd died at 56 in January 2022.
Four boys basketball games will be held Sunday:
• Fairmont vs. Dunbar at 3:30 p.m.
• Chaminade Julienne vs. St. Xavier at 4:45 p.m.
• Columbus Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati LaSalle at 6:30 p.m.
• Alter vs. Trotwood Madison at 8:15 p.m.
All proceeds from ticket sales will raise money for scholarships for students who play college basketball in lower divisions where scholarships aren’t available.
About the Author