Richard Kidd Classic returns to Centerville High School on Sunday

Event features four games
Richard Kidd
32 minutes ago
For the third straight year, Centerville High School will host the Richard Kidd Classic on Sunday.

The event will honor a late Chaminade Julienne basketball assistant coach. Kidd died at 56 in January 2022.

Four boys basketball games will be held Sunday:

• Fairmont vs. Dunbar at 3:30 p.m.

• Chaminade Julienne vs. St. Xavier at 4:45 p.m.

• Columbus Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati LaSalle at 6:30 p.m.

• Alter vs. Trotwood Madison at 8:15 p.m.

All proceeds from ticket sales will raise money for scholarships for students who play college basketball in lower divisions where scholarships aren’t available.

