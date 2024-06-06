Rivera leads Dragons past Lugnuts

Dayton starting pitcher Javi Rivera allowed just one run over seven strong innings as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 4-1 on Wednesday night in a game shortened by rain to eight innings.
Lansing got the scoring started with one run in the top of the first inning, breaking a string of 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Rivera.
The Dragons tied the game in the second when Carlos Jorge walked with two outs, went to second on a bunt single by Ethan O’Donnell, stole third, and scored on the same play on a throwing error by Lansing catcher Cole Conn.
In the third, the Dragons took a 2-1 lead. Logan Tanner ripped a double to the left-center field fence and scored with one out on a single to center by Jay Allen II. The Dragons added a run in the sixth when Sal Stewart stole home after an unsuccessful pickoff throw to first base to make 3-1.
The Dragons closed out the scoring in the eighth when Allen singled, went to second when Cade Hunter walked, and scored on a single by Stewart to make it 4-1.
Rivera worked seven innings, the longest start by a Dragons pitcher since Sept. 8, 2021. Rivera (4-2) allowed just three hits and one run with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the win. He retired 14 in a row at one point.
Luis Mey earned his fifth save by pitching a perfect top of the eighth inning.
Allen was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Lugnuts at Dragons, 7:05 p.m., 980
