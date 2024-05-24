Rivera pitches Dragons past Quad Cities

Rivera struck out 11 batters without issuing a walk and surrendered only one hit, a single, over six scoreless innings. His 11 strikeouts were the most by a Dayton pitcher since Connor Phillips struck out 13 on May 20, 2022.

Leading 1-0, the Dragons established a season high for most hits in an inning in the fifth when they collected six hits before an out was recorded, scoring five runs to increase their lead to 6-0.

After singles by Cade Hunter and Logan Tanner, Victor Acosta delivered a run-scoring single to make it 2-0. Contreras followed with a two-run double to increase the lead to 4-0. After a bunt single by Hector Rodriguez, Sal Stewart executed a perfect hit-and-run single to drive in Contreras, and Cam Collier’s sacrifice fly drove in Rodriguez to make it 6-0.

After Rivera left the game at the end of six innings, Arij Fransen worked the final three frames. Quad Cities scored a single run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to spoil the shutout bid. Over his last two starts, Rivera (2-2) has tossed 11 scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and just three hits allowed.

Rodriguez had two hits, including a double, for the Dragons. Stewart also had two hits and two RBI.

The Dragons remained four games behind first-place Great Lakes in the East Division standings. Dayton is 7-3 over its last 10 games.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dayton at Quad Cities, 7 p.m., 980