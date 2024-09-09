Road game at Duke one highlight of Dayton women’s basketball schedule

Duke finished 22-12 last season and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years.

There are two high-profile home games for the Flyers: Nov. 21 vs. Providence; and Dec 19 against Vanderbilt.

Dayton lost 69-60 at Providence in November 2022. That was the first game for UD coach Tamika Williams-Jeter, who’s now entering her third season. Providence has suffered five straight losing seasons. That was the third meeting between the schools since 2013.

Dayton will play Vanderbilt for the 10th time. Last season, Dayton lost 70-53 at Vanderbilt, which finished 23-10 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Dayton will play two games on a neutral court, at the Trevecca Trojan Fieldhouse, in the Music City Classic, facing Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 25 and South Dakota on Nov. 26.

Here’s Dayton’s complete schedule:

Nov. 5, Tuesday, Southeast Missouri State, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8, Friday, Delaware State, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 14, Thursday, at Duke, Durham, N.C., 7 p.m.

Nov. 17, Sunday, Tennessee State, UD Arena, 1 p.m.

Nov. 21, Thursday, Providence, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Nov. 25, Monday, vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, Nashville, Tenn. 12 p.m.

Nov. 26, Tuesday, vs. South Dakota, Nashville, Tenn. 12 p.m.

Dec. 1, Sunday, Central Connecticut State, UD Arena, 1 p.m.

Dec. 5, Thursday, Miami (Ohio), UD Arena, 7 p.m.

Dec. 15, Sunday, Central Michigan, UD Arena, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19, Thursday, Vanderbilt, UD Arena, 7 p.m.