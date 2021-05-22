‘Rock star’ Hoffman wows Wright State to land women’s coaching job

Checking the references she supplied — and a few others in her background that the thorough Grant sought out — Hoffman received nothing but glowing reviews.

“The term that was used multiple times was ‘rock star.’ They said, ‘Bob, you’ll be getting a rock star,’” Grant said.

Hoffman, who had five successful seasons at Division-II Cedarville, rose above several high-major D-I assistants to fill the vacancy created when the popular Katrina Merriweather left for Memphis in March.

Though she’s had the job for about a week, she was formally introduced to the media and Raider community at the Setzer Pavilion on Friday.

She went 106-38 in five seasons with the Yellow Jackets, winning three Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles. A first-team NAIA All-American at the school in 2004 and ’05, she led the program to its first NCAA D-II tourney appearance last season in its ninth year at that level.

But going to the perennial Horizon League champions is a big leap — and she knows it. The Raiders have made seven consecutive postseason trips, including three to the NCAA tourney.

They won their first game in the event last season, upsetting Arkansas.

But Hoffman is eager to divein.

Kari Hoffman, Wright State women's basketball coach Credit: © Courtesy Wright State Univers Credit: © Courtesy Wright State Univers

“It’s a great opportunity to keep that success going. I’m looking forward to that,” she said.

She’ll have to make do with a roster ravaged by transfers. First team all-league guard Angel Baker went to Ole Miss, while third-team all-league center Tyler Frierson and conference all-freshman team pick Emani Jefferson followed Merriweather to Memphis.

“We’ll have our challenges, but we can hit the ground running and bring in some of the same talent the coaches before us have (attracted) and keep those banners filling the wall,” she said. “That’s the goal, and I definitely think it’s possible.”

The Florence, Wisc., native may have been drawn to Wright State because of its tradition, but she wanted the job after discovering the down-to-earth nature of the administrators.

“I knew it’d take a special place to get me from my alma mater. I love everything about Cedarville. But for some reason, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I should be applying for this job. And when I got on campus, I realized this was that special place,” she said.

Hoffman could be an inspiration for working moms everywhere. College coaching is a time-consuming job, but she’s flourished despite having three young children with husband Jimmy — Finley (6), Breslyn (4) and Tripp (2).

She joked, “All their birthdays are in April. I spent the last six years being pregnant every other year. Do the math.”

But she added: “That’s one reason I do coach. I don’t think there are enough moms in the business. I could not do it without my support system. And it would be nearly impossible if those little people aren’t ones you care about. I would do anything for them.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice time with them for any career. They ARE my career. And this job and this place have shown how you can have that balance. We’re going to work our tails off and continue to bring great players here and continue to put a great product on the floor, but I could not do it without the village that helps me.”

Having a kid-filled house actually is a stress-reliever.

“They always bring me back to the correct perspective,” Hoffman said. “When I’m at home and I’m upset after a loss, they don’t care. They’re hugging me and wanting to play with trucks.”

Hoffman promised a fast-paced, entertaining style on the floor. And she wants to try to keep top local talent at home.

Grant isn’t worried about her transition to a top mid-major program. After all, nearly every one of his previous hires confirmed his instincts about them.

“Cedarville has a tremendous D-II program. They would compete in a lot of leagues in Division I for sure,” he said.

“I’m a firm believer that, if you’re successful, you’ll be successful (at the next step). My guess is you could take Kari Hoffman and have her manage a convenience store tomorrow, and it would be rolling.”