Rookie tight end All making an impression on Bengals

Cincinnati took a chance on a guy with a bit of injury history to grab a tight end who was considered the “complete package” when healthy. All also suffered a herniated disc that required back surgery in 2022 when he was at Michigan, but the Bengals selected him in the fourth round and draft experts believe he could be a steal if he stays healthy.

All said he’s feeling fully healthy but just needs to get into better shape after missing so much time with the knee injury. He ended up being slightly ahead of schedule in his return to live action and is one of five tight ends on the Bengals’ 53-man roster going into the season.

“I’m just excited to get out there and just do whatever they ask me to do,” All said. “I feel like my playing style, I can do that, whether it’s in the pass game or the run game. Just being versatile (on offense) and on special teams, too, I think is going to be a big thing that helps me.”

All, who graduated from Fairfield in 2019, said he isn’t worried about injuries anymore. He had missed 18 games over his final two collegiate seasons because of the back and knee surgeries, but by the end of the rehab on his knee, he was feeling confident again.

His back hasn’t been a problem since he came back from that surgery, and he just needed to see how his knee would react in certain situations to know he would get through that OK, too.

“I would make different cuts and jumps and leaps for a catch or something that would boost my confidence back up and make me realize I’m fine and I could get back to myself pretty soon,” All said.

All had to ease into training camp after he was cleared on July 28 to begin practicing with the team, but he quickly picked things up and gradually began to do more. He played just two snaps in the preseason opener but by the second and third games, he was full-go.

Although he made just two catches for 15 yards total over those two games, All played around 50 percent or more of the offensive snaps and about 25 percent of the snaps on special teams, and had opportunities to show what he could do in pass and run protection. Those two things, on top of being known for his route running, make him an asset in Cincinnati’s offense.

“I feel like it went really well,” All said. “Just a lot of learning to do just as far as little things, little nuances that I still need to improve on, but I feel I got better day by day, thanks to guys like Tanner (Hudson), Drew (Sample) and Mike (Gesicki). It’s just the little things like my alignment, technique and just doing exactly what coach wants me to do.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor praised All’s work ethic and ability to learn throughout preseason, noting how he was “intent on improving every day.” After the final preseason game against the Colts, when he particularly showed well, Taylor said he thinks All “has a very bright future.”

The Bengals tinkered with some 12-personnel packages featuring All during camp that could lead to a role for All early on, and the expectation is he will continue to earn opportunities for himself.

“He’s physical willing,” Taylor said Tuesday after the initial 53-man roster was released. “I think he’s gotten better each day. I feel like I say it a lot, (but) the tight end position, there’s a lot to take in there. For rookies, it can be challenging early on. It’s probably one of those positions where there’s going to the most mistakes. The improvement comes through mistakes and coaching and understanding the nuance of the position in all three phases. I think Erick has really, really stepped up his game from week to week and become a guy we think we can depend on as the games near. He can carve out a role for himself and have some great opportunity here.”

All didn’t take for granted the opportunity to go into his rookie season on the team’s roster, especially when some were suggesting early on this could be a “redshirt season” for him to get back to full strength and settle into the NFL without a clock ticking on his return.

“I was blessed and relieved I’m still here and playing with the guys and going into the season feeling healthy and feeling great,” All said.

NEXT GAME

Sunday, Sept. 8

Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 1530, 102.7, 104.7