Ross powers past top-seeded Bellbrook

Boze finished with 143 yards on 20 carries as the Rams churned out all 453 of their total yards on the ground.

Ross was 9-of-13 on third down and 3-for-3 on fourth.

Seth Borondy, who returned form a leg injury suffered in Week 6, rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries for the Eagles, while Taylor Jordan turned his only carry into an 80-yard touchdown run. Bellbrook quarterback Alex Westbrock connected on touchdown passes of 26 and 23 yards to Ethan Fryman and Jordan, respectively.