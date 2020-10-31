Ross powers past top-seeded Bellbrook

BELLBROOK – Prior to 2020, Ross High School had been denied a playoff football victory in seven previous attempts. Following three postseason wins this season, the Rams are three victories away from a state title.
Flexing its mass, Ross ran by top-seeded Bellbrook 41-19 in a Division III, Region 12 semifinal at Miami Valley South Stadium on Friday.
Ross (8-1), the five seed, will host No. 6 Alter, a 20-3 winner over Badin, in next Friday’s regional final.
Bellbrook, ranked No. 2 in the final AP state poll, finished 8-1.
Down 7-0 after Bellbrook’s opening possession, Ross answered with a 22-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 10 minutes and culminated with a 3-yard C.J. Boze touchdown run. Boze added two more touchdowns and Jackson Gifford ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, as the Rams scored on five of their first six possessions to build a 34-13 third-quarter lead. A two-play drive to end the first half was the only hiccup.
Boze finished with 143 yards on 20 carries as the Rams churned out all 453 of their total yards on the ground.
Ross was 9-of-13 on third down and 3-for-3 on fourth.
Seth Borondy, who returned form a leg injury suffered in Week 6, rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries for the Eagles, while Taylor Jordan turned his only carry into an 80-yard touchdown run. Bellbrook quarterback Alex Westbrock connected on touchdown passes of 26 and 23 yards to Ethan Fryman and Jordan, respectively.