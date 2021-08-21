dayton-daily-news logo
Salazar’s three-hit shutout lifts Dragons

Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar tosses to first base for an out after being hit the leg by a line drive during Sunday's game against Lansing at Day Air Ballpark. jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar tosses to first base for an out after being hit the leg by a line drive during Sunday's game against Lansing at Day Air Ballpark. jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Dayton starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar fired a three-hit shutout and Victor Ruiz blasted a home run as the Dragons topped the Lake County Captains 2-0 on Friday night. The game was delayed by rain for one hour, 58 minutes and played as a scheduled seven inning contest.

Salazar tossed the first complete game shutout for the Dragons since Tyler Mondile pitched a seven-inning shutout in 2018. He did not permit a runner to advance past first base in the game. Salazar allowed just one walk, a lead-off free pass in the top of the seventh, he and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. Salazar allowed three hits, all singles.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Ruiz’s third homer of the year, a shot to left field. They added another run in the sixth when Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, went to third on a bloop double by Michael Siani, and scored on Juan Martinez’s sacrifice fly.

Salazar allowed the lead-off man to reach in the seventh on his first walk of the night, but retired the next three on a strikeout, line out to center, and another strikeout to end the game.

The Dragons moved back into a tie for first place with Lake County in the East Division standings. Great Lakes remained one game out after losing on Friday. Cedar Rapids remained three games ahead of the Dragons in the race for the final playoff slot.

