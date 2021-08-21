Salazar’s three-hit shutout lifts Dragons

Salazar tossed the first complete game shutout for the Dragons since Tyler Mondile pitched a seven-inning shutout in 2018. He did not permit a runner to advance past first base in the game. Salazar allowed just one walk, a lead-off free pass in the top of the seventh, he and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts. Salazar allowed three hits, all singles.

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Ruiz’s third homer of the year, a shot to left field. They added another run in the sixth when Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch, went to third on a bloop double by Michael Siani, and scored on Juan Martinez’s sacrifice fly.