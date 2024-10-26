Santos stars in first half for Dayton vs. Ashland

Key player: Santos made 4 of 6 3-pointers in 12 minutes in the half. The Flyers made 7 of 17 3s (41%).

Key stat: Ashland committed 10 turnovers to Dayton’s four. The Flyers scored 19 points off those turnovers.

Turning point: Dayton led 9-7 at the 15:46 mark and then began a 10-3 run. Freshmen Amaël L’Etang and Hamad Mousa made 3-pointers during that stretch.

Starting lineup: Dayton started the same five players as it did Sunday in a 98-74 loss to Xavier: Zed Key; Malachi Smith; Enoch Cheeks; Nate Santos; and Javon Bennett.

Rotation news: Dayton’s 11 available players all played between four and 15 minutes in the half. Two players remain sidelined by injuries: Marvel Allen; and Brady Uhl.