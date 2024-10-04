Savannah Bananas tour to make a stop in Cincinnati

The Bananas’ stop at Great American Ball Park is the first in Greater Cincinnati after sold-out games in Columbus, Cleveland and Louisville in 2024.

Fans interested in tickets can register for the Savannah Bananas Ticket Lottery now through Nov. 1 at thesavannahbananas.com/tickets.

A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the event, and selected fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.

The best way for Reds fans to guarantee access to the presale for this exciting event is by renewing or buying a Reds Season Ticket Membership of 20 games or more by Nov. 1.