Second-half rally lifts undefeated Fairmont past Northmont

Northmont tallied 241 total yards. Fairmont had 298.

Drew Baker (40 carries, 226 yards) ran for all three Fairmont touchdowns, the last of which came with 1:54 left.

The Firebirds held a 38:31-8:59 advantage in time of possession.

The victory over Northmont was just Fairmont’s second since the GWOC’s formation in 2001 and the first since a 21-10 win in 2014. The Firebirds are now 2-13 in the series since 2000.

Fairmont’s 4-0 start is the third for the program in the last 20 years and the second under Miller (2017).

The Firebirds travel to Springboro next week, while Northmont hosts Centerville.