Second-half rally lifts undefeated Fairmont past Northmont

KETTERING – Since arriving at Fairmont in 2016, head coach Dave Miller had beaten every Greater Western Ohio Conference school except two. Now that list is down to one.
Rallying from a 21-10 deficit with 13 minutes left, Fairmont won Friday’s matchup of unbeatens 24-21 over Northmont at Roush Stadium. It was the GWOC opener for both schools.
Wayne remains the only conference program Fairmont (4-0, 1-0) hasn’t beaten in Miller’s short tenure.
Northmont drops to 2-1, 0-1.
Despite allowing Alter, Trotwood and Chaminade Julienne just 177, 54 and 84 yards total, respectively, the first three weeks, Fairmont allowed Northmont to stake a 14-7 halftime lead on scoring plays of 75 and 84 yards. Javien Brownlee caught a touchdown pass from Cahke Cortner for the first score and threw a pass to Dalien Wilkins for the second. Malachi Staffney’s 46-yard third quarter run set up his own 4-yard touchdown for a 21-10 lead.
Northmont tallied 241 total yards. Fairmont had 298.
Drew Baker (40 carries, 226 yards) ran for all three Fairmont touchdowns, the last of which came with 1:54 left.
The Firebirds held a 38:31-8:59 advantage in time of possession.
The victory over Northmont was just Fairmont’s second since the GWOC’s formation in 2001 and the first since a 21-10 win in 2014. The Firebirds are now 2-13 in the series since 2000.
Fairmont’s 4-0 start is the third for the program in the last 20 years and the second under Miller (2017).
The Firebirds travel to Springboro next week, while Northmont hosts Centerville.