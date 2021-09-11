dayton-daily-news logo
Second-half rally lifts undefeated Fairmont past Northmont

Fairmont junior running back Drew Baker scores one of his three touchdowns during Friday's 24-21 win over visiting Northmont. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED
Fairmont junior running back Drew Baker scores one of his three touchdowns during Friday's 24-21 win over visiting Northmont. Eric Frantz/CONTRIBUTED

By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer
Firebirds off to 4-0 start for third time in last 20 years

KETTERING – Since arriving at Fairmont in 2016, head coach Dave Miller had beaten every Greater Western Ohio Conference school except two. Now that list is down to one.

Rallying from a 21-10 deficit with 13 minutes left, Fairmont won Friday’s matchup of unbeatens 24-21 over Northmont at Roush Stadium. It was the GWOC opener for both schools.

Wayne remains the only conference program Fairmont (4-0, 1-0) hasn’t beaten in Miller’s short tenure.

Northmont drops to 2-1, 0-1.

Despite allowing Alter, Trotwood and Chaminade Julienne just 177, 54 and 84 yards total, respectively, the first three weeks, Fairmont allowed Northmont to stake a 14-7 halftime lead on scoring plays of 75 and 84 yards. Javien Brownlee caught a touchdown pass from Cahke Cortner for the first score and threw a pass to Dalien Wilkins for the second. Malachi Staffney’s 46-yard third quarter run set up his own 4-yard touchdown for a 21-10 lead.

Northmont tallied 241 total yards. Fairmont had 298.

Drew Baker (40 carries, 226 yards) ran for all three Fairmont touchdowns, the last of which came with 1:54 left.

The Firebirds held a 38:31-8:59 advantage in time of possession.

The victory over Northmont was just Fairmont’s second since the GWOC’s formation in 2001 and the first since a 21-10 win in 2014. The Firebirds are now 2-13 in the series since 2000.

Fairmont’s 4-0 start is the third for the program in the last 20 years and the second under Miller (2017).

The Firebirds travel to Springboro next week, while Northmont hosts Centerville.

