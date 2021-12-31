Second-half rally lifts Wright State over Milwaukee

The Raiders (5-7, 2-1) trailed 55-44 five minutes into the second half before a 16-4 surge put them back in the lead 60-59 with 8:48 left. The Raiders outscored Milwaukee (3-9, 1-2) 20-16 to finish. Milwaukee fell behind but rallied to a 74-71 deficit. Then Tim Finke made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left for a 77-71 lead.

The Raiders were playing without head coach Scott Nagy and starting center A.J. Braun. Both were out because of COVID-19 protocols.