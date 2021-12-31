Second-half rally lifts Wright State over Milwaukee

FAIRBORN – Tanner Holden scored 22 points and led a second-half run to bring Wright State from behind for an 80-75 Horizon League victory over Milwaukee on Thursday night at the Nutter Center.
The Raiders (5-7, 2-1) trailed 55-44 five minutes into the second half before a 16-4 surge put them back in the lead 60-59 with 8:48 left. The Raiders outscored Milwaukee (3-9, 1-2) 20-16 to finish. Milwaukee fell behind but rallied to a 74-71 deficit. Then Tim Finke made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left for a 77-71 lead.
The Raiders were playing without head coach Scott Nagy and starting center A.J. Braun. Both were out because of COVID-19 protocols.
Holden also had six assists, Trey Calvin scored 14 points, Grant Basile 12 and Finke 11.
Milwaukee played without star freshman Patrick Baldwin Jr. because of COVID protocols. DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 26 points.
