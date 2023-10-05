Senior Coppock leads by example for state-ranked Elks

CENTERVILLE — Ross Coppock remembers the first spark of love for football he got in the eighth grade. Two years later he was on fire for the game.

“After my sophomore season is when I really knew Centerville football was legit,” he said. “Centerville football was kind of like the next level from a lot of other high schools in the area because I saw upperclassmen and just how seriously they took it and how much the team meant to them.”

Now a senior, Coppock is one of those players the eighth graders and sophomores revere. He’s the starting free safety for a 6-1 team, was first-team all-Greater Western Ohio Conference last year, has offers to play college football, is a team captain and has the “MoC” sticker on his helmet.

MoC stands for Man of Centerville. Head coach Brent Ullery began the tradition four years ago of singling out players who embodied the team’s core values. The sticker is available to all players.

“We wanted it to mean something to the kids, we wanted to celebrate kids, and we wanted it to be something completely nonperformance based,” Ullery said. “It creates role models, it glorifies those that are doing things the right way, and it gives others something to aim for. It helps us fight for our culture daily.”

Coppock earned MoC status last year after the third game. This year he was elected a team captain and got his MoC sticker on the Monday before the first game. And he will help lead his team onto the field Friday night at Springfield (3-4, 2-2) trying to keep the Elks (5-0 GWOC) alone in first place. Centerville ranks ninth in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

“Being named a captain was just an absolute blessing,” he said. “And I was extremely honored by the fact that my teammates thought of me and looked at me as a leader. It comes with a lot of responsibility because it means you got to bring everything you have every single day.”

Ullery appreciates Coppock’s humility, coachable personality and the energy he brings to the team.

“He’s just an all-around team player,” Ullery said. “You tell him a new way to serve others and he’s going to do it. He doesn’t second guess it in any way. His best trait that makes a good leader is he’s a great follower. He’ll follow when it’s time to follow, but he’s not afraid to speak up and stand up for what he believes is right in the moment.”

Coppock, who is 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, adds to his MoC qualities with a physical style of play. He leads the team with 64 tackles and shares team leads with two interceptions and three pass deflections.

“I always consider myself a physical player, but at the same time I’m pretty cerebral,” Coppock said. “I feel like I can read things out, let the game play a little slower – even though I’m not necessarily a speed guy – with film study and then make my reads and trust my instincts.”

This won’t be Coppock’s final football season. He has Division I FCS offers from Valparaiso, Butler and Bucknell, and Division II offers from Ohio Dominican, Notre Dame College and Tiffin. He wants to earn a business degree.

“Getting the scholarship, getting some of my college paid for to alleviate some stress from my parents is definitely a goal,” he said. “But it’s all secondary to the team. The ultimate goal is to win a state championship and go as far as possible with the team.”

Coppock’s mindset goes back to the past two years when he watched team captains. Matt Karpinsky, an all-league linebacker, was Coppock’s primary role model. Karpinsky now plays at the Naval Academy.

“I basically just followed him wherever he went,” Coppock said. “He was an absolute role model for me, and that’s what I’m trying to be to the guys below me now.”

One more thing keeps the Elks driving hard to live up and achieve the MoC identity. During the review of each game film, they count the number of loafs — defined as changing speed in the middle of the play. Then a leader in each position group leads everyone in an up-down for each loaf caught on film.

“Everyone aims at zero loafs – that’s the ultimate goal,” Coppock said. “And if we all have no loafs, the outcome is most certainly swaying our way.”