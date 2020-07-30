Series finale between Reds, Cubs postponed by rain

No makeup date was announced. The Cubs return to Great American Ball Park on Aug. 28 for a three-game series. The Reds finished the homestand with a 2-4 record.

The Reds, who beat the Cubs 12-5 on Wednesday to stop a four-game losing streak, next take their first road trip of the 60-game season. They play the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. Friday.