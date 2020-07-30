X

Series finale between Reds, Cubs postponed by rain

Rain falls at Great American Ball on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Cincinnati. A game between the Reds and Cubs was postponed by rain.David Jablonski/Staff
Rain falls at Great American Ball on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Cincinnati. A game between the Reds and Cubs was postponed by rain.David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports | 7 hours ago
By David Jablonski

The Cincinnati Reds didn’t get a chance to build on their second victory of the season. Their game Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park was postponed by rain.

No makeup date was announced. The Cubs return to Great American Ball Park on Aug. 28 for a three-game series. The Reds finished the homestand with a 2-4 record.

The Reds, who beat the Cubs 12-5 on Wednesday to stop a four-game losing streak, next take their first road trip of the 60-game season. They play the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. Friday.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.