Siani kickstarts Dragons rout of Fort Wayne

Michael Siani started a big offensive night with a home run to lead off the first inning and the Dayton Dragons rolled to a 10-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons (60-55) kept their faint playoff hopes alive in the race for the second and final spot with five games left. Cedar Rapids (63-52) lost Tuesday and leads the Dragons by three games. The Dragons also trail Great Lakes (62-53) and Lake County (62-53) by two games.
Christian Roa (2-2) pitched five scoreless innings and left runners at third base four times.
Allan Cerda led off the second inning with a homer for a 2-0 lead. Matt McClain hit a three-run double with two outs in the third and finished with four RBIs. Jacob Hurtubise had two RBIs and walked three times. Juan Martinez had three singles and two walks.
Fort Wayne (54-61) spoiled the shutout with two runs in the ninth.