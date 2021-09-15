dayton-daily-news logo
X

Siani kickstarts Dragons rout of Fort Wayne

Dragons center fielder Michael Siani celebrates his lead-off homer with manager Jose Moreno in the first inning Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Siani has six homers this season. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Dragons center fielder Michael Siani celebrates his lead-off homer with manager Jose Moreno in the first inning Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Siani has six homers this season. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
6 minutes ago

Michael Siani started a big offensive night with a home run to lead off the first inning and the Dayton Dragons rolled to a 10-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons (60-55) kept their faint playoff hopes alive in the race for the second and final spot with five games left. Cedar Rapids (63-52) lost Tuesday and leads the Dragons by three games. The Dragons also trail Great Lakes (62-53) and Lake County (62-53) by two games.

Christian Roa (2-2) pitched five scoreless innings and left runners at third base four times.

Allan Cerda led off the second inning with a homer for a 2-0 lead. Matt McClain hit a three-run double with two outs in the third and finished with four RBIs. Jacob Hurtubise had two RBIs and walked three times. Juan Martinez had three singles and two walks.

Fort Wayne (54-61) spoiled the shutout with two runs in the ninth.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Changes coming to struggling Buckeyes’ defense
2
High School Football weekly computer ratings: Is your team in playoff...
3
September an important month for Dayton men’s, women’s basketball teams
4
Ohio State football: Starter lost, Stroud honored, game time set
5
RedHawks hope to put ‘learning experiences’ to good use
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top