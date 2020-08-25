Slumping offense keeping Reds below .500

While Bell and the Reds remain optimistic, the numbers paint a sad picture.

1. Batting average: The Reds are hitting .207 as a team. That’s the lowest mark of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball. In the last seven days, the Reds hit .156.

2. Hot and cold: Nick Castellanos was the Reds’ MVP through the first two weeks. He was hitting .340 on Aug. 7. Since then, he has one multi-hit game, and his average has dropped to .242. He leads the Reds with 30 strikeouts.

3. Slumping stars: Eugenio Suarez, a .262 career hitter, is batting .149. Joey Votto, who hit .300 or better nine times in his first 13 seasons, is hitting .207.

“Not winning, it’s not good,” Suarez said. “It’s not good. We’ve go to stay together and go play hard every day. Everybody knows right now it’s not our best, but we believe in this team.”

4. Newcomer contributions: Mike Moustakas drove in four runs on Opening Day and has a total of four RBIs in his last 11 appearances. Shogo Akiyama has one multi-hit game in 19 starts and three extra-base hits in 75 plate appearances

5. Catcher issues: Tucker Barnhart and Curt Casali have split time behind the plate, and neither has produced at the plate. Barnhart’s hitting .178. Casali’s average stands at .167.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Reds at Brewers, 8:10 p.m., FS Ohio, 700, 1410