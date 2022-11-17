dayton-daily-news logo
X

Smith powers Miami past Northern Illinois

Sports
28 minutes ago

Quarterback Aveon Smith rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another score Wednesday night to lead Miami to a 29-23 win at Northern Illinois in Mid-American Conference.

Smith, who started in place of injured starter Brett Gabbert, scored on runs of 10 and 15 yards in the second quarter to put the RedHawks (5-6, 3-4 MAC East) up 16-10 at halftime. Smith tossed a 47-yard TD pass to Mac Hippenhammer in the third quarter to put Miami 26-17. Hippenhammer finished wtih five receptions for 105 yards.

Graham Nicholson booted two field goals for the RedHawks.

Miami must wins its season finale Tuesday night against visiting Ball State to become bowl eligible.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Injuries present weekly challenges for Buckeyes
2
‘We’re going to be OK’ — Dayton hopes what happened in Vegas stays in...
3
ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Dayton vs. UNLV
4
Archdeacon: Remembering a sweet man who was tough as nails
5
UNLV dominates second half to hand Dayton first loss
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top