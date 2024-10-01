Social media reaction to death of Reds legend Pete Rose

Credit: AP

16 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose died Monday at age 83.

Rose, a Cincinnati native, is the all-time hits leader (4,256) in major league baseball. He led the Reds to back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976 and was a 17-time All-Star.

Below is a sampling of the social-media reaction to Rose’s passing:

