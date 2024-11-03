Social media reacts to Bengals’ first home win

Cincinnati beats Las Vegas 41-24
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) cannot catch a pass in bounds while being defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) cannot catch a pass in bounds while being defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
The Cincinnati Bengals handled the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 on Sunday to win their first game of the season at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and Trey Hendrickson recorded four sacks for Cincinnati.

The Bengals improved to 4-5 ahead of Thursday night’s game at Baltimore.

Here’s a sample of the reaction on X (formerly Twitter):

