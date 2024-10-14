Social media reacts to Bengals’ ‘ugly’ win over Giants

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs past New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs past New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Sports
By
0 minutes ago
X

Buoyed by a stellar performance from their beleaguered defense, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the New York Giants 17-7 on Sunday Night Football.

The stout defense came up clutch for the Bengals, who were sloppy on offense for the first time this season.

Here’s the reaction on social media to the win:

In Other News
1
Defense shines in Bengals’ primetime win over Giants
2
Alter takes first-round lead in quest for 3rd straight state boys golf...
3
Archdeacon: Sweet Solly has quite a story
4
Optimism high in A-10 after improved NCAA tournament performance in...
5
Bengals at Giants: 5 things to know about Sunday night’s game

About the Author