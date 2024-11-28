Social media reacts to Dayton’s victory against UConn

Flyers hand two-time defending national champions their third straight loss
Dayton's Isaac Jack carries Malachi Smith off the court after a victory against Connecticut in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Isaac Jack carries Malachi Smith off the court after a victory against Connecticut in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
32 minutes ago
X

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Isaac Jack carried Malachi Smith on his back off the court at the Lahaina Civic Center after the Dayton Flyers completed an 85-67 victory against No. 2 Connecticut on Wednesday.

Smith didn’t need the help. He and Jack were just that excited to upset the Huskies in the seventh-place game at the Maui Invitational, though time will tell just how big of an upset it was.

Connecticut got the benefit of the doubt in preseason polls because it had won two straight national championships. It didn’t play anyone of note in its first four games and then lost all three games in Maui. It likely will drop out of the Associated Press top-25 next week.

UConn’s struggles in Maui were a bigger story on the national level than Dayton’s upset, judging by reactions on social media, while UD fans were as jubilant as Smith and Jack.

Here’s a look at what people said about the game:

In Other News
1
Dayton AD: Flyers played at ‘elite level’ in all three games at Maui...
2
ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Dayton’s victory vs. UConn
3
Archdeacon: Kid Cowboy goes for national title
4
Dayton ends Maui Invitational with biggest upset in 50 years
5
2024 Maui Invitational diary, Day 5: Covering the Flyers in Hawaii

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.