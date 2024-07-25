Southwestern Buckeye League a ‘great fit’ for Talawanda

“We’re very excited about the opportunity,” Talawanda Athletic Director Jake Richardson said. “It will give all our student-athletes a stable conference to compete in.

“Our values align well with the schools in the SWBL, and we have great working relationships with a lot of the schools in the conference already. It’s a great fit for the district and our community.”

Talawanda was a member of the Fort Ancient Valley Conference prior to the formation of the SWOC as the FAVC collapsed with schools withdrawing and moving to other leagues. The SWOC was established prior to the 2012-13 school year.

Ross and Edgewood left the SWOC to join the SWBL this past school year. Talawanda will join Ross, Edgewood, Monroe, Franklin and Bellbrook in the conference’s larger-school Southwestern Division.

The SWBL’s Buckeye Division, which consists of smaller schools, includes Madison, Brookville, Carlisle, Eaton, Oakwood, Valley View and Waynesville.

“The SWBL celebrates its 80th anniversary by welcoming Talawanda High School as its newest member,” said Eric Frantz, the SWBL’s sports information director. “Talawanda’s inclusion will reignite and maintain several rivalries, including Franklin, Edgewood, Ross and Monroe. The SWBL plans to continue to explore expansion in both the Southwestern and Buckeye divisions.”

With Talawanda making the move out of the SWOC, that would leave only Harrison, Northwest and Mount Healthy remaining.

Harrison Athletic Director Mark Meibers said the Southwest Local School District is working on new options — both in terms of potential new league affiliations for SLSD — as well as possible new school additions to the SWOC.

The same goes for Mount Healthy.

“We just want what’s best for our kids and what will propel them to their best future,” Mount Healthy athletic director Terell Davis said. “We are currently working on other league options as well as having more join the SWOC.”

“Northwest is aware of Talawanda’s move to the Southwestern Buckeye League,” Northwest athletic director Lee Johnson added. “We wish them well in their athletic endeavors. Northwest will continue to work to add new schools to the Southwest Ohio Conference while also reviewing the best options for our student-athletes.”

The Southwestern Buckeye League begin competition in 1944 with Vandalia Butler, Tipp City, Versailles and Milton Union as the Charter Members.

The SWBL recently announced Nate Baker as its new commissioner earlier this month.